GATE CITY, VA – Lesley W. “Les” Free, 66, of the Dan’l Boone Community, departed this life on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home after a brief battle with heart complications.
Les was born on November 13, 1955 in Kingsport, TN, a son of the late Harold L. and Virginia Free. He retired from the Kingsport City Police Department after 32 years of service. Les was a founding member of Trinity Bell Church in Gate City, VA.
In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his aunt, Irene McDavid; uncle, Grady McDavid; niece, Vanessa Free.
Surviving are his sister, Lesa Ryan, Gate City, VA; brothers, Michael Free, Gate City, VA, Philip (Shelia) Free, Duffield, VA; niece, Heather Cox, Lebanon, TN; great-niece, Afytn Cox, Lebanon, TN; great-nephew, Greg Cox, Gray, TN; nephews, Jason Ryan, Gate City, VA and Michael Reece Free, Joppa, MD.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at his residence. Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Scott County Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Riley Boy, Pastor Jeff DeBoard and Bro. Bill Tignor officiating.
Interment will follow in Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Wyatt, Justin Quillen, Ralph Cline, Eddie Swayze, Mark Addington and Mark Osterman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Givens, Shawn Givens, Dennis Winston and Billy Hackney.