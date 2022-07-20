Lesley "Les" Free Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Lesley "Les" Free, 66, of the Daniel Boone Community, departed this life on Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va. Lesley Free Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Community Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video