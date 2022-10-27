ROGERSVILLE - Leonard Lee Lamb, age 96, of Rogersville, passed on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was retired from the U.S. Navy, Merchant Marines and Exxon. Leonard was a veteran of World War II and served on the U.S.S. Monterey at the battle of Iwo Jima. He also served during the Korean War and Vietnam War. After the passing of his beloved wife, Bobbie Jean Gibson Lamb, he was fortunate to have his sister-in-law, Linda Absher, and his devoted friend, Rick Harris, to support and provide care through the years. Many will remember Leonard as someone with a special love for antique cars, especially his 1928 Dodge Sedan and one of Kingsport's White Company fire engines. Although our hearts are heavy from his passing he lead a very long and fulfilling life. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Nola Murrell Lamb; sister, Barbara Trent; brothers, Doil Lamb, Hughette Lamb and Joe Lamb.
He is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Lamb and Joyce Trent; brother, Clifford Lamb all of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; special nieces and nephew, Michelle Simpson, Tabitha Funkhouser and Bryson Simpson; devoted caregiver, Linda Absher; best friend, Rick Harris.
Visitation hours will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M., Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Bussell and Rev. Jerry Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Springs Methodist Church Cemetery.