KINGSPORT - Leonard Gerald Houseright, 85, Kingsport, TN passed away, Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Saturday, for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we request that all visitors wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
