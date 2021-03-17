KINGSPORT - Leonard Gerald Houseright, 85, Kingsport, TN passed away, Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Scott County, VA on September 29, 1935, he was the son of the late Leonard Wesley Daniel and Mary Elizabeth (Babb) Houseright.
In addition to his parents, his son, Leonard Mark, sister, Kathleen, brothers, Earl and Kelcie, and stepson, William McMurray preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife of 26 years, Linda Mae (Singleton) Houseright; daughters, Elizabeth Diane Houseright, Kay Vermillion, and Kim Kubecka; sons, Wesley Daniel Houseright and Anthony Houseright; stepson, Anthony McMurray; brother, Berl Houseright; special grandsons, Jacob Houseright, Taylor McMurray, Will McMurray; special friend, Shannon Dillow; along with several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m., Saturday, for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we request that all visitors wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
An online guest register is available for the Houseright family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Leonard Gerald Houseright.