Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade and Danny Dolen officiating. Special music by Roy Dolen and Traci Taylor.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Rick Meade, Dalton Meade, Cody Jobe, Junior Gilliam, Michael Lanningham, and Glen Ryans.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC of Kingsport for their compassion and loving care they gave to Leonard.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.