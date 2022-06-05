Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “Come to me”, with tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.
He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Leonard loved to sing and witnessed to many in the past month, and just like the song he sang, he didn’t regret a mile that he traveled for the Lord. Leonard worked at Tennessee Eastman and retired in 2010 after 33 years. He also owned Crawford Roofing.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, June and Helen Crawford; brother, Moe Crawford; and granddaughter, Marianna Crawford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Crawford; his children, Christy Meade and Rick, and Andy Crawford, who loved him so much; grandchildren, Brittany Crawford and Dakota, Ashley Jobe and Cody, and Dalton Meade; great-grandchildren, Bentley Crawford, Abel Clark, Emma Crawford, Jaxson Crawford, and Hunter Jobe; sister, Diane Crawford; and special friends, Roy Dolen, Earnie Phillips, Harold Barnes, and Junior Gilliam.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade and Danny Dolen officiating. Special music by Roy Dolen and Traci Taylor.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Rick Meade, Dalton Meade, Cody Jobe, Junior Gilliam, Michael Lanningham, and Glen Ryans.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC of Kingsport for their compassion and loving care they gave to Leonard.
