NICKELSVILLE - Leonard “Buggs” Taylor, Jr., age 69, of Big Moccasin Valley, Nickelsville, Va., went peacefully home to his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief illness on Monday, November 23, 2020. Buggs was born on April 13, 1951, to the late Leonard “Peanut” Taylor, Sr. and Cleo Easterling Taylor. He was a former longwall operator at the McClure No. 1 Mine in Freemont, Va. and was a drill operator for Union Drilling. Buggs also worked for Shaw Energy in the construction of the Dominion Power Plant in St. Paul. He was also a lifelong farmer of tobacco and cattle. Buggs was a member of the UMWA Local Chapter 2274 and a Master Mason of the Stuart Lodge No. 224.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Taylor; sister, Mary Jane Taylor Hensley; and nephew, Michael Taylor.
Buggs is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Myra Lynne Patton Taylor; daughter, Brandi Cooper and husband, Eric, of Mays Lick, Ky.; two grandchildren, Colby Cooper and Katy Cooper; brother, Jimmy Taylor of Nickelsville, Va.; two nieces, Tanya Hale and husband, Stuart, of High Point, N.C. and Amy Smith of North Carolina; two nephews, Steven Taylor and wife, Miranda, of Weber City, Va. and Mark Hilton and wife, Kathy, of Bristol, Tenn.; and several great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome to call or visit at the residence.
