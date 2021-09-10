CHURCH HILL – Leonard “Bo” Wright, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Bo was born in Sullivan County, TN on March 23, 1946. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. Bo was a loving, caring husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Ida Kate Cox.

Bo is survived by his loving wife, Ginger Wright; daughter, Beth Wright; sisters, Ruby Marshall, Mary Marshall, and Reta Ford; brothers, Paul Cox, George Cox, Fred Cox, and Robert Cox; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To leave an online message for the Wright family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wright family.

