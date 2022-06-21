GATE CITY, VA - Ana Leona Quillin Hill of Gate City, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 after 101 years of a life full of grace.
The memorial service will be held in the chapel of Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA on Thursday, June 23rd at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Garin Hill and Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service in the chapel (10:00am), and the interment will immediately follow the service at Holston View Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to E. C. Hill’s long-time ministry with the Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands, P. O. Box 545, Wytheville, VA, 24382, www.pchh.org or to Britt & Amy Pettigrew’s ministry at CRU, online at give.cru.org/0449461 (put in memory of Leona Hill in the memo line).
The family will be forever grateful to neighbors, friends, and loved ones who have helped care for Leona through the years, and for them during this difficult time.
