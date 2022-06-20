GATE CITY, VA - Ana Leona Quillin Hill of Gate City, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 after 101 years of a life full of grace. Leona was born March 29th, 1921 to parents Robert and Cora Quillin, both of Scott County, VA. The last living relative of her generation, Leona was one of fourteen brothers and sisters.
In her early married life to Elmer, Leona earned a living by helping local families look after their children while parents worked. Ultimately, she would also find employment in a hosiery mill in Kingsport. Leona’s primary occupation, however, was caring for those in her stead. Through the years, she spent countless hours raising children and grandchildren while others worked out away-from-home. Additionally, Leona served as caregiver to the elderly – not only to her late husband – but her parents and siblings as needed. In her later years, she always expressed gratitude for her opportunities to care for those in need, and she particularly enjoyed recalling times spent looking after children.
Leona lived a long, full life, spanning from days of transportation on horseback to the internet age – most of which she could recall in vivid detail, even in her latest years. She was known for amazing memory – especially remembering those special dates in the life of the family, particularly birthdays. Leona often sent cards to children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren… quite a long list to keep! She loved telling stories of family gatherings. Without a doubt, memories of everyone gathered together in her home were those most special to her.
Leona was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Elmer Hill, Sr.; infant daughter, Debra Ann Hill; infant great-granddaughter, Anna Mac Hill; son-in-law, Terry Gillenwater; and by her parents, as well as her thirteen brothers and sisters.
Leona is survived by her daughter Dovie Hill Gillenwater of Kingsport, TN; son, E.C. Hill, Jr. and wife Nelda, of Gate City, VA; son, Bobby Hill and wife Vicki, of Kingsport. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Mark Gillenwater (wife, Melissa), Amy Gillenwater Pettigrew (husband, Britt), Jessica Hill Jones (husband, Ben), Jennifer Hill Gilbertson, Garin Hill (wife, Rachel), and Trevor Hill (wife, Julia). She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren, as well as one great-great-grandchild.
The memorial service will be held in the chapel of Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City, VA on Thursday, June 23rd at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Garin Hill and Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour before the service in the chapel (10:00am), and the interment will immediately follow the service at Holston View Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to E. C. Hill’s long-time ministry with the Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands, P. O. Box 545, Wytheville, VA, 24382, www.pchh.org or to Britt & Amy Pettigrew’s ministry at CRU, online at give.cru.org/0449461 (put in memory of Leona Hill in the memo line).
The family will be forever grateful to neighbors, friends, and loved ones who have helped care for Leona through the years, and for them during this difficult time.
