GATE CITY, VA - Leona Quillen Hill, age 101 of Gate City, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 4:30 pm
