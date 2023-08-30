Leona Mae Sampson Aug 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, VA - Leona Mae Sampson, 94, of Bristol, VA went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.To view arrangements and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com LATEST VIDEOS Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Hawkins County Commission unveils Jim Phillips Dedication Plaque Surgoinsville Middle School theatre program is recognized by the Hawkins County Commission Pedestrian killed on U.S. Route 23 near Big Stone Gap Cities with the most expensive homes in the Kingsport metro area Editorial: Hawkins County EMS board should be replaced Parole Commission chair, former Wise County judge to take over Virginia Department of Corrections Local Events