Leon L. Green went to his Heavenly Home on Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born in Fort Blackmore VA and resided there until 1978 when he moved to Kingsport.
He was a graduate of Dungannon High School. He proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Tennessee Eastman Company in 1995 after 33 years of service.
He was an avid traveler, visiting all of the United States, most of Canada and Mexico. Leon was a wonderful and loving husband, a very dear father, grandfather, and special friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deloris Smith Green; his parents Otto and Mae Green; his brother John Daniel Green; his sister Shirley Ann Green Pierson; and his brother Colin C. Green.
He is survived by his children: Angela Green (Allen) Morelock, Philip F. (Nancy) Green, Leslie Ramona Green (Marvin) Bullis, all of Kingsport; Four grandchildren- Austin Bullis, Heather Bullis, Rachel Green, and Issac Green; A dear and special friend Betty Ramey; sister-in-law Janice Green, brother, and sister in-law Lee W (Shelby) Smith, sister-in-law Chizua Smith; Cousin Bobbie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Private military graveside services will be conducted at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA officiated by Rev. Jeff Deboard. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to your church or charity of your choice.
An online guest register is available for the Green family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Due to the ongoing COVID Pandemic, the family asks that those attending wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Leon L. Green.