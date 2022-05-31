ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Mr. Gladson, along with his daughter, Debbie, was the owner of Gladson’s, Inc. dba Rod Armstrong’s Department Store. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. Mr. Gladson was recognized as Kentucky’s top sales person for several consecutive years. He also owned two department stores in Hardinsburg and Brandenburg, Kentucky, where he was instrumental in starting a Downtown Merchants Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, and served on the board of Directors of Goodwill, Kingsport and Civis Bank. Mr. Gladson was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mr. Gladson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Florine Hubbard Gladson, parents Charles and Maggie Young Gladson, grandson Jeremy Andrew Shedden, and brothers Charles “Chick’ Gladson, Orville Gladson, and Jack Gladson.
He is survived by his daughter Debbie Shedden and husband Bill of Rogersville, grandchildren Katie Shedden Dean (Jason) of Clovis, New Mexico, Dolly Shedden Shaffer (Derek) of Rogersville, Jason Shedden (Tomarra) of Sevierville, Dr. Austin Shedden (Christen) of Athens, GA, great-grandchildren Austin Shedden, Launa Shedden, Harper Shaffer, Channing Shaffer, Bonnie Claire Dean, and Vivian “Vivi” Grace Dean.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and U.S. Marine Corps. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogersville Heritage Association, 415 S. Depot St., Rogersville, TN 37857 and Hawkins County Imagination Library, P.O. Box 512, Rogersville, TN 37857
