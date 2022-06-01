ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Highland Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and U.S. Marine Corps. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rogersville Heritage Association, 415 S. Depot St., Rogersville, TN 37857 and Hawkins County Imagination Library, P.O. Box 512, Rogersville, TN 37857
Online condolences may be made at www.bromefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Gladson family.