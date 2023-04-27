CHURCH HILL – Leon Clinton Gibbons, 74, left this life peacefully on Monday, April 24, 2023, after a brief battle with bladder cancer.

Leon was the youngest son of the late John Robert and Nina Bean Gibbons. He lived and farmed all his life on Payne Ridge Road. He was a 1966 graduate of Church Hill High School and was active in the FFA during school. After leaving the Army he worked as a building material delivery driver for Noland Co., Holston Builders, and in the last years, for Builder’s First Source in Mount Carmel, TN. He enjoyed the challenge and longed to have one more go and take one more trip.

