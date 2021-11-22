KINGSPORT - Leoma Bishop, age 86, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord at Wexford House on Monday, November 22, 2021. Leoma was born on September 1, 1935 to the late Robert L “Bob” Bishop and Della (Ketron) Bishop. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Bloomingdale, where she taught Sunday School and sang with the choir. Leoma taught preschool for many years at TriCities Christian School where she retired. She loved her family more than anything.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nola Mae Patterson and husband, Mack; brothers, Emmitt Clay, Howard, Fred, Joseph, Junior, Wallace and Randy; sisters-in-law, Peggy and Frances Bishop.
She is survived by 2 brothers, Chan Bishop and David Bishop and wife, Bobbie; sister-in-law, Emogene, Dorothy and Shirley Bishop; several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Wexford House for their care and support for Leoma over the past few years.
A graveside will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leoma’s memory at Tabernacle Baptist Church.
