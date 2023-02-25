KINGSPORT - Leola Larkin, 97, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born February 10, 1926, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Charles and Mary Fletcher Moore.
Leola was a loving, warm and friendly Christian lady who enjoyed spending time with her devoted husband, Mack, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, traveling with her sisters and watching wildlife out her bedroom window. She also enjoyed attending church and tending to her flowers.
Leola was a member of Fort Robinson Baptist Church where she was active in the Baptist Women’s organization.
She retired from the Kingsport City School system.
In addition to her parents, Leola was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Reeser Larkin, Jr.; son, Phillip Brent Larkin; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Those left to cherish Leola’s memory are her son, Gary Larkin; grandchildren, Matthew Larkin (Riki), Katrina Larkin (Eli), Lucas Larkin; great-grandchildren, Leighton, Caden, Kyler and Lenox; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 27, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of Ballad for their compassionate care of Leola.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Leola Larkin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
