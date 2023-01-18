KINGSPORT - Leo Frances Wheeler, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Marion and Marie (Hill) Wheeler in Bay City, MI.

Leo attended Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from General Motors in Detroit, after many years of dedicated service. Leo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

