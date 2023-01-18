KINGSPORT - Leo Frances Wheeler, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Marion and Marie (Hill) Wheeler in Bay City, MI.
Leo attended Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. He retired from General Motors in Detroit, after many years of dedicated service. Leo was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his brother, James Wheeler.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Norris Wheeler; sons, Raymond Wheeler and Leo Wheeler Jr.; stepchildren, Stephen Norris (Cindy), Susan Dowell, Melissa McKinney (Russell); grandchildren, Raymond Jr., Jason, Kimberly; step-grandchildren, Heather Gardner (Travis), Hope Howell, Taylor Clark (Jeff), Andrew Norris, Christopher Dowell (Brooke), Chad Dowell; great-grandson, Nathanial; step-great-grandchildren, Keegan and Kameron; sisters, Francis, Margaret and Agnes Wheeler.
Reverend David Smith will officiate a Celebration of Life Service at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664 on Monday, January 23, 2023 beginning at 11 a.m. A Graveside Service will follow the Service at 1 pm in the Garden of Devotion in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Wheeler family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081