ROGERSVILLE - Lenora M. Byrd Burns, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late James L. and Natley M. Byrd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Dovie Byrd; sister, June Bass; brothers, Jimmy Byrd, Emory Byrd, Eugene Byrd, and Ronald Byrd.
She was a member of Shepard's Chapel Baptist Church and retired from furniture manufacturing
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Mack Burns; sons, Terry Burns and wife Sue, Eddie Burns, and Randy Burns; brother-in-law, Philip Burns; sisters-in-law, Hope Byrd, and Barbara Byrd; a special grandson, Logan Sowders. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews also survive.
Mrs. Burns will lie in state from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Services will be private for family members only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Shepard's Chapel Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.