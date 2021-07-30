KINGSPORT - Lenny Dean, 58, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Lenny graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended UT in Knoxville. He was a very talented young man. Lenny was an avid tennis player, artist, and photographer. Unfortunately, while at UT he was injured in an accident that resulted in a TBI that changed the course of his life. He lived under the loving care of his parents for many years. He benefited from the rehabilitation services from The Crumley House in the last few years of his life. Lenny had a good sense of humor and loved people, especially children. The family would like to thank the numerous people that have supported them and Lenny through these very challenging past 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dean; and grandparents, Earl and Lillian Wells, and Grady and Ermal Dean.
Lenny is survived by his mother, Earldean Dean; sisters, Kathy Bailey (Woody) and Katrina Willingham (Brad); nieces and nephews, Erica Bailey Clower, Brandon Willingham, Justin Willingham, Jordan Willingham, Kayla Bailey Dutton; and aunts and uncles, Linda Miller, Dan and Delores Wells, Tom and Julia Wells, Jim and Janet Wells, Patsy and Claude Riner, Nelda and Leroy Jesse, Beotta and Kim Cudebeck, and Jerry and Brenda Shriver.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Colonial Heights Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. There will be no formal receiving of friends.
Graveside services will at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663, or The Crumley House, 300, Urbana Rd, Limestone, TN 37681.
