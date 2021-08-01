KINGSPORT - Lenny Dean, 58, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Colonial Heights Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. There will be no formal receiving of friends.
Graveside services will at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, 631 Lebanon Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663, or The Crumley House, 300, Urbana Rd, Limestone, TN 37681.
