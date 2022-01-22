ROGERSVILLE - Lena Sue Drinnon Henegar, age 86, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday (1/19/22). She was a member of Cobb's Chapel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and made sure you didn't leave her house hungry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Gene Henegar; son, Harold Greg Henegar; parents, Elick and Lola Lemmons Drinnon; sisters, Cecil McCann, Juanita Testerman and Betty Bean; brothers, J.W. Drinnon and Charles Edward Drinnon.
She is survived by daughters, Regina Gordon, Mona (Eddie) Long and Paula (Lee) Collins; grandchildren, Stephanie (Lee Bradford) Johnson, Terence (Islem) Long, Taylor (Zach) Kilby, Hunter (Madison) Henegar, Tanner Collins, Hope Henegar and Peyton Henegar; great grandchildren, Gunnar Johnson, Wrenley Kilby, Harlow Henegar, Holland Henegar and Riggs Kilby; brothers, Claude (Lena) Drinnon and Floyd Drinnon; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.