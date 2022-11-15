NORTON, VA – Lena Kate (Stufflestreet) Osborne, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home in Norton. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.

Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Henry Osborne; her father, John Wesley Stufflestreet; her mother, Fannie Caroline (Graybel) Stufflestreet; ten brothers and sisters; her sons, Columbus Henry Osborne, Jr., Manuel Lee Osborne, and James Randal Osborne; one daughter, Sharon Ann Harding; and one great granddaughter, Katelyn Gentry.

