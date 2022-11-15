NORTON, VA – Lena Kate (Stufflestreet) Osborne, 88, passed away peacefully Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home in Norton. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Henry Osborne; her father, John Wesley Stufflestreet; her mother, Fannie Caroline (Graybel) Stufflestreet; ten brothers and sisters; her sons, Columbus Henry Osborne, Jr., Manuel Lee Osborne, and James Randal Osborne; one daughter, Sharon Ann Harding; and one great granddaughter, Katelyn Gentry.
Lena is survived by her sons, Benny Robert Osborne, William Allen Osborne and wife Angie, Hobert Eugene Osborne and Joann; her daughters, Kathy Sue Perrine, Helen Jo Burton and husband Brian, Joyce Lynn Witt and husband Kevin, and Tina Marie Osborne and Larry; and a sister, Nell (Stufflestreet) Pickle. Lena had 33 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am until 1 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Donnie Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery, Norton, VA.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral home of Norton is serving the Osborne family.