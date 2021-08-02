KINGSPORT - Lena "Marie" Carpenter, 71, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at her home and went to be with The Lord after battling a long-term illness on Friday, July 30, 2021. Marie enjoyed church, reading her Bible and spending time with her family. She was most known for being an exceptional, devoted and loving mother to her two sons.
Born in Kingsport, TN to the late Elmer "Ed" and Willa Dean Cunningham. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, Michael Dean Smith.
She is survived by her oldest son, Deward Edward "Ed" Smith; sisters, Elaine McVey (Dean), Norma Hughes (Ray); brothers, Eddie Cunningham (Carol) and David Cunningham; granddaughter, Kelli Smith; great-grandson, Jayden Quackenbush; great-granddaughter, Mia Smith; a special niece whom she considered more as a daughter, Christy Starke (Ron) and her great-nephew whom she considered more as a grandson, Andy Shelton (Crystal); in addition she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and close friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kristi Parvin for her loving support.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM with a funeral service following at 7. The family will meet at East Lawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1PM for a graveside service.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.