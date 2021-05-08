Lena Grace Lane May 8, 2021 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Lena Grace Lane, age 97 of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 7, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Lena Grace Lane Kingsport Hill Oak Pass Away Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.