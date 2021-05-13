KINGSPORT - Lena Grace Lane, 97, was taken home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 7, 2021.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside service follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers, Josh Lane, Jesse Lane, Dalton Lane, Carson Lane, Jason Scott, Jackson Scott, Zach Shelton, Rick Hartgrove and Robert Cox.
Due to Covid 19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
