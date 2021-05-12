KINGSPORT - Lena Grace Lane, 97, was taken home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 7, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home with family at her side. Lena lived her entire life in Kingsport.
Lena was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her true passion was caring for her family. She loved kids and is remembered by hundreds of boys from the Kingsport Boys Club (most of them called her Granny) where she and her loving husband, Hobert, operated the snack bar/canteen for many years. Lena was an excellent cook, which you could tell by looking at her boys, and was well known for her Sunday family dinners, her Christmas and Thanksgiving feasts. She loved to garden, care for her flowers and yard, she was a proud former winner of the Kingsport Beautification Award.
Lena also loved to can and put vegetables in the freezer, make pickles, chow chow, apple butter and preserves. She loved to gather with the neighbor ladies and friends on her back patio to sit and watch the “world go by.”
She will be sorely missed by the many people she blessed with her love, charity, kindness and friendship. Praise the Lord Jesus Christ and all glory to Him!
Lena was preceded in death by her husband, who was her best friend and love of her life, Hobert Patton Lane; loving sons, David and Terry Lane; mother, Nannie Bell Carty; sister, Pauline Williams; brothers, Estel and Hubert Carty.
Those left to cherish Lena’s memory are her loving sons, Ronnie and Michael Lane; daughters-in-law, Judy Lane and Kim Lane; grandchildren, Josh Lane (whom she raised and considered her fifth son) and wife, Johnna Kay and their children, Tess Shelton and husband, Zach, Jayden Grace Lane; Alison Rogers and husband, Adam and their children, Adison Rogers and Aubrey Grace Rogers; Nicki Scott and husband, Jason and their children, Jackson, Olivia, Zoe and Isaac Scott; Jesse Lane and wife, Shelby and their kids, Fletcher Lane and Wheeler Lane; Dalton Lane and wife, Jill and their kids, Quinten Basham and Connor Basham; youngest grandson, Carson Lane; lifelong best friend, Mary Hartgrove; and her loving and loyal little dog, Jersey.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The Graveside service follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers, Josh Lane, Jesse Lane, Dalton Lane, Carson Lane, Jason Scott, Jackson Scott, Zach Shelton, Rick Hartgrove and Robert Cox.
Due to Covid 19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
