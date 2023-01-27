FALL BRANCH - Lema Ruth Willis Chatman, 88 of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, where she was a very active member of the WMU. Ruth continued to participate in her Sunday School, where she was taught by Kathie Depew. She was famous for making the best Hummingbird cake around.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Chatman; parents, Richard and Ethel Willis; brother, Dean Willis; step-son, Larry Chatman.
Survivors include nephew, Jeff and Angie Willis and their family, Justin, Hannah and Connor; Andrew and Baley; and Katie; two stepsons, Jerry and Rosie Chatman and their family, James, Crystal and Olivia; Toni, Kevin and Micah; Rex and Janet Chatman and their family, Rex, Jr. and family, Adam and family, Briddger, Dakota and family; Larry’s family, Travis, Susie and Joe; sister-in-law, Patsy Willis; special friend, Nova Wolfe; and a host of other family members.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Fall Branch. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary, with Rev. Carl Strickler and Rev. Al South officiating. Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff, Justin, Andrew, Jerry, James and Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch c/o Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 82, Fall Branch, TN 37656 or Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656.