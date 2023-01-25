Lema Ruth Chatman Jan 25, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL BRANCH - Lema Ruth Chatman, 88 of Fall Branch, passed away today, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Recommended for you