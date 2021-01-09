CHURCH HILL – Leland James “Jim” Hidlay, 76, born on February 22, 1944 in Bloomsburg, PA passed away at Veterans Mountain Home, on January 7, 2021.
He retired from Moores Snack Foods in 2006 with over 20 years of services as a Route Salesman in the Hawkins County area. Also, he worked as a Sales Supervisor at Maiers Bakery in Berwick, PA. Jim served our country in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Glen Hidlay and Charles and Blanche Broyles.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ella Mae Bolden Hidlay; daughter, Melissa “Missy” Hidlay (David); grandchildren, Joshua Weslee Cox (Flower Mound, TX) and Preston Scott Cox (Fall Branch); sister, Susan Hidlay Pensyl (Bob); brothers, Charles “Chuck” Broyles (Bobbie Jo), Glen Hidlay, and Paul Hidlay (all from Pennsylvania)
A private graveside will be on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
To leave online message for the Hidlay family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
