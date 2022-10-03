ROSE HILL, VA - Lela Fay Johnson, age 83, of Rose Hill, Virginia passed away on October 2, 2022, at Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Lela was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late John and Dora Rouse. Lela retired in May of 2021 after 32 years of service at the Rose Hill Public Library. She was a member of Rose Hill First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

