ROSE HILL, VA - Lela Fay Johnson, age 83, of Rose Hill, Virginia passed away on October 2, 2022, at Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lela was born in Lee County, Virginia the daughter of the late John and Dora Rouse. Lela retired in May of 2021 after 32 years of service at the Rose Hill Public Library. She was a member of Rose Hill First Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Lela was preceded in death by her granddaughter and husband, Jamie and Drew Bishop, brothers Monroe Rouse, Hugo Rouse, and Bud Rouse and sisters Lynn Gibson and Margaret Robbins.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ted Johnson of Rose Hill, VA; daughters Sherri Johnson of Ewing, VA and Sandy Newman of Jonesville, Virginia; grandchildren Jessica (Brett) Henderson of Richmond Hill, GA, Lynsie (Ryan) McDaniel of Jasper, GA, and Ryan Leonard of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren Peyton McDaniel, Will McDaniel, Graham McDaniel, and Raelyn McDaniel; brother Fred (Lynn) Rouse of Rose Hill, VA and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Nicole Shields, all the staff at Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Suncrest Hospice Nurses.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4th from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home, Rose Hill, VA. A funeral service will follow with Lela’s nephew, Mark Ayers officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Family Cemetery in Rose Hill, VA.
Pallbearers will be Lela’s nephews, Charlie, Rouse, Freddie Rouse, Jeff Rouse, Virgil Webb, and Mark
Ayers.
Holding Funeral Home of Rose Hill is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Lela Fay Johnson.