KINGSPORT - Lee Steffey, 77, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center as a result of COVID-19. Born in Kingsport, he worked in the printing trade. He enjoyed sports and watching the Braves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Sue Steffey, and 2 brothers, Wayne and Dexter Steffey.
Lee is survived by 2 brothers, Glen Steffey, and Dennis Steffey and wife, June, and several nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery.
