BLOUNTVILLE - Lee Roy Pickel passed away peacefully at his home in Blountville, TN on March 14, 2021. He was 94. Mr. Pickel grew up in the Little Milligan and Johnson City, TN area. He attended Science Hill High School, and East Tennessee State University, was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Philippines, and retired from Piedmont Airlines after 34 years of service. He was a devoted husband and father, married to his loving wife Mildred for 64 years with whom he had four children. Mr. Pickel was active in his church and community, an outdoor enthusiast with many interests and hobbies. He especially loved fishing, hunting, birdwatching, gardening, and building with his hands. He enjoyed weekly outings with his friend “Pigeon,” visiting his VA pals and Sammy the Buffalo. He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred Creech Pickel, parents Blaine and Montie Pickel, siblings Dolores Thornberry, Charlotte Dean, Ernest “Jimmy” Pickel, Fred Pickel, and brother-in-law Robert Creech. He is survived by siblings George Pickel and wife Pat, Janice Burgess and husband Jim Fields, children Angela Murray and partner Steve Denton, Steve Pickel and wife Annette, Donna Pickel and partner Raymond Ketron, and Tom Pickel and partner Lisa Elliot, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank caregivers and nurse, Laryn, Kristin, Marlie, Ashley, and Cindy. Memorial arrangements are being handled by East Tennessee Funeral Services in Blountville, TN on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Chrystal Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Wounded Warriors Project are suggested.
