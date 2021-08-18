Lee Rigsby also known as “Buddy” or “Roho”, born June 11, 1941 went to be with the Lord Monday, August 16, 2021 after a brief illness.
He was the son of the late Maynard “Bug” and Flora Rigsby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, June and his niece Patty.
Among those who will mourn his loss is his loving wife, Phyllis, daughter, Lynn (Norman) Aldridge, son, Shannan (Kim) Rigsby. Grandchildren: Samantha, Shayden, Rhianna, Taylor, Gaige, Melisa, Amanda & Madison. Sister, Glenna Flanary and several nieces & nephews.
Lee was born in the Sunnyside community. He graduated from Blountville High School. He worked several years for the local phone company. He was a faithful member of Emory UMC. Lee served and was a member of the TN National Guard.
He was a loving husband, Dad & Papaw. He loved visiting with his neighbors and his work buddies.
The Rigsby family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 11 am – 1 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 pm with Dr. Ed Clevinger and Pastor Ray Amos Jr. officiating. Committal Service and Entombment with follow in the Chapel of Memories in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family & friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lee’s Sunday School Class at Emory and his work buddies.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Rigsby family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com or calling 423-288-2081.