SURGOINSVILLE - Lee Reece Bailey age 85 of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord, Saturday (9/10/20) at Holston Valley Medical Center, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He will lie in state Tuesday (9/13/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Friends and Family will meet at 5:00 pm Tuesday at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens for Graveside services with Rev. Elaine Ruth officiating. Due to current Covid-19 concerns the family requests mask be worn at graveside services for family safety. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.