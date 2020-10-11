SURGOINSVILLE - Lee Reece Bailey age 85 of Surgoinsville went to be with the Lord, Saturday (9/10/20) at Holston Valley Medical Center, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Surgionsville. He was a 50 year member of the Clay Masonic Lodge #386 in Church Hill and Scottish Rite of Knoxville. He was retired from Holliston Mills.
He was preceded in death by, parents; Glen and Lena Bailey, sister; Pearl Bailey and brothers; J.F. Bailey and Donald Bailey.
He is survived by his wife; Anna "Sis" Bailey, daughter; Glenda Lee Bailey, sisters-in-law; Lois Bailey, Reda K. Yankee, and Judy Cox Linkous, brother-in-law; Jim Cox, special friends; Tony and Becky Burchfield, Ron and Jean Keirsey, Charles and Patsy Ellis, several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Butler and the staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center in Kingsport and the staff of the ICU at Holston Valley for their special care.
He will lie in state Tuesday (9/13/20) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Friends and Family will meet at 5:00 pm Tuesday at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens for Graveside services with Rev. Elaine Ruth officiating. Due to current Covid-19 concerns the family requests mask be worn at graveside services for family safety. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.