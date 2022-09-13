JOHNSON CITY, TN/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Harold Lee Phillips, 64, passed away September 9th, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Appalachia, VA to the late Harold and Margaret (Kiser) Phillips. Lee proudly served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2005. He received a Kuwait Liberation Medal for his service in the Gulf War. He served on the U.S.S. Forrestal, U.S.S. Eisenhower, U.S.S. George Washington and the U.S.S. Saipan. He received the honor of being U. S. Navy Sailor of the Month, Quarter, and Year, all at the same time. Harold was a forklift operator with the Exide Corporation and Hutchinson Sealing Systems. He was a member of the Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name in Big Stone Gap, VA.

