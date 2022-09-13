JOHNSON CITY, TN/BIG STONE GAP, VA - Harold Lee Phillips, 64, passed away September 9th, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Appalachia, VA to the late Harold and Margaret (Kiser) Phillips. Lee proudly served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 2005. He received a Kuwait Liberation Medal for his service in the Gulf War. He served on the U.S.S. Forrestal, U.S.S. Eisenhower, U.S.S. George Washington and the U.S.S. Saipan. He received the honor of being U. S. Navy Sailor of the Month, Quarter, and Year, all at the same time. Harold was a forklift operator with the Exide Corporation and Hutchinson Sealing Systems. He was a member of the Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name in Big Stone Gap, VA.
In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by an infant brother, Allan Phillips; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy and Rosetta Falin and brother-in-law, Alan Sharpe. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen Falin Phillips; his daughters, Jessica Turner, Johnson City, TN, and Miranda Burns (Doug), Muse, PA; He is also survived by his siblings: Jim Phillips, Diane Grant, Patsy Phillips, Shelly Blair, Becky Cox (Sonny) , and Brian Phillips; four grandchildren, Jon Turner, Samantha Turner, Courtney Burns, and Katelyn Burns; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Patty Sharpe; and brother-in-law, Junior Falin (Karen).
Special thank you to Dr. Jantzi and Dr. Shipstone for their special care of Lee.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Rites will be accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Team at 7pm with funeral services to follow with Pastor Mike Carver officiating.
Lee’s wishes were cremation, following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Phillips family.