MT. CARMEL - Lee Crowder 76, of Mt. Carmel, went home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after many years of service.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Hazel Crowder; brothers, Elmer (Ella) Sam (Betty); sister, Margaret.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Sue; sons, Chris (Erica), Chad (Geurin), and Josh; grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah, and Jonathan; sister, Linda Short and Nancy Simmons; special brother-in-law, Johnny Mullins; along with several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be conducted at a later date.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Crowder family.