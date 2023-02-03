KINGSPORT - Lee Allen Cook, 83, of Kingsport, Tennessee, slipped into eternal rest on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born to the late David and Hazel (Gillenwater) Cook. Lee Allen will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but we rejoice knowing we will be reunited again!
Lee Allen was a hardworking man and retired from Eastman after 32 years of dedicated service. In his downtime, he loved to watch birds and landscape his yard; he created a beautiful garden for himself and Carolyn. Lee Allen was known to be brilliant at just about anything he did, he was gifted with an artistic eye and won several awards for his photography. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed playing various games in his free time. Ultimately, Lee Allen was a God-fearing man who loved his family more than anything, he was a friend to all who knew him, and will forever be remembered in their hearts.
Along with his parents, Lee Allen was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Renee Cook (Booher) and brother, Bruce Layton Cook.
Those left to cherish Lee Allen's memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn (Branson) Cook; son, David Allen Cook (Gina); grandchildren, Alex Ray Booher, Tyler Allen Booher; special niece, Tammy (Cook) Ferryman (Mike).
Honoring Lee Allen's request, the Cook family will celebrate his life with a private service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Cook family by visiting: www.eastlawnkingsport.com.