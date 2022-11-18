Leander Neal Ray Nov 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Leander Neal Ray, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Ray family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leander Neal Ray Kingsport Arrangement Funeral Home Lord Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you