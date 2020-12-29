CHURCH HILL - Leah Rose Wallace, age 57 of Church Hill passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 24th, 2020.
Leah had worked several years as a manager at ConcoPhillips Oil Company before retiring to take care of her daughters, Katelyn and Mary Rebecca.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Katelyn Hill; father, C.W. Wallace, Jr. his wife Carolyn; mother, Mildred Pryor her husband Eddie.
Survived by daughter, Mary Rebecca Campbell; brothers, J.W. Wallace wife Sharon, Rob Murray, Charles Pryor wife Sam; sister, Toshia Delph husband Curtis; very special niece, Courtney Slemp and nephew, Josh Wallace and a host of special friends and extended family.
Due to the covid pandemic the family will be holding a private ceremony.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to J.W. Wallace for final expenses.
Online condolences may be made at http://trinitymemorialcenters.com/obituaries/leah-wallace/
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Wallace family.