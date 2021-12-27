ROGERSVILLE - Lawrence Woodrow Mullins, age 88, of Rogersville, passed away on December 25, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.
He was a member of West View Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Woody Mullins; parents, Herman and Charlotte Mullins; first wife, Betty Mullins; sisters, Inez Edens and Faye Shaw; brother, Junior Mullins; stepsons, Freddie and Steve Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Lee Mullins; daughter, Debbie (James) Cooke; stepson, Gary Lee; sister, Shirley Helton; brother, Ronnie Moon (Sharon) Mullins; grandchildren, Bobby Smith, Jeremy Cooke, and Leslie Mullins; great grandsons, Aaron Munsey Cooke and Treylin Matthews; and his faithful companion, Hank.
The family of Lawrence wishes to extend their sincere thanks to his NP Stephanie Cooper and Amedisys Hospice for all the care they have shown during this time.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 am in Highland Cemetery with Rev. John Parrott Jr. officiating.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Jim Alvis, Aaron Cooke, Jeremy Cooke, Bobby Smith, Brian Allen, and Jackie Klepper.
