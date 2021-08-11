Kingsport – Lawrence Winstead, 72 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center as the result of Covid. He was born in Hancock County and had lived in Kingsport for most of his adult life. Lawrence truly loved making music with his band, Appalachian Strings which included his daughter, son-in-law and grandsons. He attended Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Cora “Mossie” Herron Winstead; 3 sisters and 8 brothers.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Perry Winstead; daughters, Cora Horne (Kevin) and Christie Gent (Brian); son, Mitchell Tomlinson (Beverly); grandsons, Corvin and Kyler Horne and Brady Tomlinson; granddaughters, Zoey Tomlinson and Alayna Gent; sister, Juanita Head; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Eulogy by Samuel Newland.
