FALL BRANCH - Lawrence Fred Haga, 82, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his residence in Fall Branch, Tennessee. He was born on September 15, 1939 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Lawrence was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and from a young age was known by many as “Tony”. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company to be a full-time farmer, a career which he enjoyed tremendously. He worked at the Abingdon Goat and Sheep Auction and was known there as “The Goat Man”. Lawrence was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many; he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Millie Haga; brothers, Roy Haga, Carl Haga and Ray Haga and sisters, Evelyn Henninger and Joyce Hicks.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Julia Haga; son, Larry Haga; daughter-in-law, Earline Haga; granddaughter, Kayla Haga; great-granddaughter, Rylie Haga; son, Jerry Haga; daughter-in-law, Joy Haga; grandson, Clayton Haga; granddaughter-in-law, Dazsha Haga; granddaughters, Julia Haga, Emily Haga, Katherine Haga; daughter, Cindy Arends; son-in-law, Dane Arends; granddaughters, Miranda Arends and Megan Arends; grandsons, Marshall Arends and Maxwell Arends; sister, Sue Huffman and brother, Ralph Haga.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Garden of Prayer in East Tennessee Cemetery.
