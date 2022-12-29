Lawrence Flanary Dec 29, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lawrence Flanary passed away at 7:35 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his daughter’s home.The family will receive friends in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm. Pastor Jon Rogers will conduct the funeral service that follows.Military Graveside honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will be held at 2:00 pm in the Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be Todd Flanary, Randy Livesay, Scott Goad, Alan Watson, William Watson and Will McDavid.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran’s Administration orRidgeview Baptist Church, 234 Hurd Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.To share and memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhilfh.comThe care of Lawrence Flanary and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lawrence Flanary Hill Cremation Christianity Worship Funeral Service Funeral Home Jon Rogers Care Recommended for you