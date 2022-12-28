Lawrence Flanary passed away at 7:35 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his daughter’s home.

He was born on March 15, 1934, in Powell Valley in Wise County, VA to Kyle Edward Flanary and Helen Augusta (Gusty) Stidham Flanary.

