Lawrence Flanary passed away at 7:35 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his daughter’s home.
He was born on March 15, 1934, in Powell Valley in Wise County, VA to Kyle Edward Flanary and Helen Augusta (Gusty) Stidham Flanary.
Lawrence Flanary passed away at 7:35 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at his daughter’s home.
He was born on March 15, 1934, in Powell Valley in Wise County, VA to Kyle Edward Flanary and Helen Augusta (Gusty) Stidham Flanary.
Lawrence spent most of his childhood in East Carters Valley and accepted Jesus Christ into his life in July 1946, at a tent revival in East Carters Valley.
He attended State Line Baptist Church and was in the first class to graduate from Lynn View High School in 1952. Lawrence served in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1952-56 and in the Air Force Reserves until 1960. He worked at Magnavox in Greeneville for 35 years.
Lawrence enjoyed exercising at the Lynn View Community Center, watching the Atlanta Braves, taking trips to the beach, taking care of his cat, Lucy, and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
Lawrence was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN and served as an usher and greeter.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nell Rose Eaton Flanary; his parents; and two brothers, Don and Bob Flanary.
He is survived by one daughter, Joy Livesay (Randy); one son, Todd Flanary (Regina); two step-daughters, Pam Mallicote-Shapiro (Milt) and Kendra Mallicote; four granddaughters, Jesse Gilreath, Jamie Watson (Alan), Kacie Flanary and Brooke Livesay; four step-grandchildren, Will McDavid (Malory), Noel McCurry (Jackson), Chris Livesay (Mindy) and Melinda Henard (Daniel); five great-grandchildren, William and Luke Watson, Cooper and Callie McCurry and Millie McDavid; two sisters-in-law, Glenna Flanary and Janie Kennedy and two nieces,Theresa Flanary and B.J. Barrett.
Special thanks to caregivers: Janie Kennedy, Cheryl Kiser-Gurski, Linda (Sam) Henderson-Faust, Bobbie Jo; Hospice Care; the Veteran’s Administration and Home Instead caregivers Brooke and Shawn.
The family will receive friends in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm. Pastor Jon Rogers will conduct the funeral service that follows.
Military Graveside honors conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will be held at 2:00 pm in the Garden of Devotion at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Todd Flanary, Randy Livesay, Scott Goad, Alan Watson, William Watson and Will McDavid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran’s Administration or
Ridgeview Baptist Church, 234 Hurd Road, Church Hill, TN 37642.
To share and memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhilfh.com
The care of Lawrence Flanary and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.