NICKELSVILLE, VA - Lawrence Eugene Dean, Jr., 54, Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord, May 4, 2022.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Castlewood, VA. he loved the Lord, his family, especially his girls and grandbabies.
His Mom, Sharon Ann Powers, his grandparents, Scott and Ruby Dean and Lincoln and Redith Powers preceded him in death.
Surviving are his children, Chenoa Dean, McKenna (Justin) Barnette, Khristina Woods, Cody (Mandy) Buttry, father, Lawrence (Edith) Dean, sisters, Misty (Shannon) Jennings, Tina (Lynn) McMurry, Susan (Ernie) Burton, brother, Toby Lawson, grandchildren, Gavin Woods, Brayden Woods, Preston Woods, Valerie Woods, Payton Dean, and one grandson on the way, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Roger Phillips officiating, and Eulogy by Tommy Meade. True Faith Quartet will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Dean Family Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA.
Dusty Dean, Justin Barnette, Shannon Jennings, Jackson Barnette, Jesse Barnette, Jason Barnette, Toby Lawson, and Gary Dean will serve as pallbearers. Trinity Gillenwater, Chris Powers, and James Powers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.
