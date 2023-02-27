KINGSPORT - Lawrence Ernest Wolfe, 93, of Kingsport, left this life and entered his eternal home on February 25, 2023, surrounded by family and friends after a long, courageous battle with vascular dementia.

Lawrence served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to fly planes. He also loved the Lord, his family and friends, and everyone he met. Lawrence attended Bays Mountain Baptist Church for many years and also pastored Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church for seventeen years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you