KINGSPORT - Lawrence Ernest Wolfe, 93, of Kingsport, left this life and entered his eternal home on February 25, 2023, surrounded by family and friends after a long, courageous battle with vascular dementia.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to fly planes. He also loved the Lord, his family and friends, and everyone he met. Lawrence attended Bays Mountain Baptist Church for many years and also pastored Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church for seventeen years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loring and Dora Wolfe; sister, Elouise Cowger; brother, Clyde Wolfe.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Patsy Wolfe; children, Lorraine (Dave) Stephens, Ernie (Debbie) Wolfe, Patricia "Trish" Ward, Becky (Steve) Ward; grandchildren, David (Shari) Stephens, Josh (Caitlin) Stephens, Sarah White, Lawrence (Brittaney) Wolfe, Gracie Ward, Hunter Ward; great-grandchildren, David Stephens, Katie Stephens, Chandler White, Tyler Ebaugh, Amelia Stephens; brothers, Ronald (Thelma) Wolfe, Paul Wolfe; a very special niece, Lana Castle; several other nieces and nephews; three longtime precious friends, Wayne Gilliam, Clint Hensley, Larry Taylor.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially Kelly Fry, Patsy Mosley, and Ben Kilgore, also Nancy Bowman for her wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, with funeral service at 7 PM at Bays Mountain Baptist Church, 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, Tennessee. Pastors Tim Nelson and Wayne Gilliam will officiate. A graveside interment will be conducted at 11 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023, Mountain Home National Cemetery, Veterans Way, Mountain Home, Tennessee. Attendees are asked to arrive by 9:50 AM. Military honors will be provided by US Air Force Reserve and American Legion Post 3/265. Pallbearers are Steven Ward, Steven K. Ward, Donnie Castle, Lawrence Wolfe, Larry Taylor, David Stephens; honorary pallbearer, Clint Hensley.
This obituary is lovingly written by the Wolfe family. Trinity Memorial Centers is honored to serve them.